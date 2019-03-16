Clear
Dead body found in southern MN ditch believed to be missing 2-year-old Noelani Robinson
Man hospitalized after Oronoco crash

State Patrol says it happened Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 10:49 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORONOCO, Minn. – A Saturday morning rollover sends one person to the hospital.

It happened on Highway 52 in Oronoco just before 6 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy Ian Boland, 42 of Oronoco, was driving south when his pickup truck hit the median cable barrier and flipped.

Boland was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Boland was wearing his seat belt.

Tracking a few flakes possible for the weekend.
