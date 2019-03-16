Man hospitalized after Oronoco crash

ORONOCO, Minn. – A Saturday morning rollover sends one person to the hospital.
It happened on Highway 52 in Oronoco just before 6 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says Timothy Ian Boland, 42 of Oronoco, was driving south when his pickup truck hit the median cable barrier and flipped.
Boland was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Boland was wearing his seat belt.
