Man hospitalized after Olmsted County arrest is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of ingesting some drugs while in a stolen vehicle has been sentenced.

Jeremy Lee Bobo, 43 of Winona, was ordered Monday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Bobo pleaded guilty to thefts and DWI for an incident on December 27, 2020.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bobo was found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before. Court documents state Bobo was found in the parked vehicle in the 8400 block of Providence Road NW and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital after taking some drugs.