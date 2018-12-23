Man hospitalized after crashing car into Mason City building

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is hospitalized after driving his vehicle into a building.
The Mason City Police Department says it happened just before 10:30 Saturday night, at Northside Liquor.
Officers say the man had to be taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, and that the investigation is ongoing.
