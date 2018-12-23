Clear
Man hospitalized after crashing car into Mason City building

Mason City Police says it happened at Northside Liquor.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is hospitalized after driving his vehicle into a building.

The Mason City Police Department says it happened just before 10:30 Saturday night, at Northside Liquor.

Officers say the man had to be taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, and that the investigation is ongoing.

