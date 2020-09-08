Man hit with handgun during Rochester robbery before vehicle was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police said a man was hit in the head with a handgun during a robbery Sunday and the suspects remain on the loose.

Police said it happened Sunday night in the 400 block of 8 1/2 Ave. NW when a 31-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle.

Two black males approached the vehicle and hit him in the head with a handgun.

The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspects took drove off in the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was located in the Groome Transportation parking lot on Civic Center Dr.

The vehicle was unoccupied when it was found.