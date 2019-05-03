Man hit by vehicle outside Rochester bowling alley

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is arrested after a car backed up into a man outside of Colonial Lanes Friday afternoon.
Rochester police say the man was sitting outside the bowling alley in the 1800 block of 14th Street NW around 3:30 pm when he was hit by a black Escalade, which then drove off. Police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Escalade, Bunrith Choun, 36, later turned himself in and was arrested for DWI.
