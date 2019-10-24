Clear
Man hit and killed in Grundy Center parking lot

29-year-old man pinned between car and work trailer.

Oct 24, 2019
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man has died after being hit by a car in a convenience store parking lot in Grundy Center.

29-year-old Anthony Guyer, of Aplington, was in a Casey's General Store parking lot on Wednesday when he was hit by a car driven by 77-year-old Jean Newton, of Grundy Center.

Police say Newton was backing out of a parking spot and abruptly accelerated backward, hitting Guyer and pinning him between the vehicle and a work trailer.

Guyer was taken to a Grundy Center hospital and then flown to an Iowa City hospital, where he died.

Police say an investigation of the crash is continuing.

Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
