Man hit and killed in Grundy Center parking lot

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man has died after being hit by a car in a convenience store parking lot in Grundy Center.
29-year-old Anthony Guyer, of Aplington, was in a Casey's General Store parking lot on Wednesday when he was hit by a car driven by 77-year-old Jean Newton, of Grundy Center.
Police say Newton was backing out of a parking spot and abruptly accelerated backward, hitting Guyer and pinning him between the vehicle and a work trailer.
Guyer was taken to a Grundy Center hospital and then flown to an Iowa City hospital, where he died.
Police say an investigation of the crash is continuing.
