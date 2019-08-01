Man going to prison for threatening a Mower County woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening a woman he previously assaulted is sending a Freeborn County man to prison.

Jose Alfonso Francis Avelar, 37 of Albert Lea, was ordered Thursday to spend three years and three months behind bars, with credit for 366 days already served. Avelar pleaded guilty in April to felony terroristic threats in exchange for three other charges being dropped.

He was arrested in August 2018 after authorities say he began sending texts to a Mower County woman, threatening to kill her, her current boyfriend, and then himself. Investigators say some of Avelar’s texts included a photograph of a rope with a noose. The woman also accused Avelar of showing up at her home with a crowbar and making threats, and that she simply found Avelar in her home one night with her children.

Avelar was convicted of domestic assault against this same woman in 2016.