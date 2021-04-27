Man going to prison for stealing trucks and scrap metal trailers in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa – Stealing vehicles and trailers full of scrap metal in Hancock County is sending a man to prison.

Dustin Daniel Harris, 33 of Fort Dodge, has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft. Authorities say stole a pickup truck in rural Kanawha on January 24, then spray painted the truck a different color. Harris was then accused of stealing a truck and two trailers full of scrap iron in Corwith on February 4.

Harris has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the Kanawha theft and another five years for the Corwith thefts. Those sentences will be served one after the other and Harris must serve at least three years before becoming eligible for parole.