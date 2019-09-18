Clear

Man going to prison for 130 mph chase on the Avenue of the Saints

Travis Coleman
Travis Coleman

Crashed his car, then had to be rammed by the State Patrol.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 130 mile per hour pursuit on the Avenue of the Saints is sending a man to prison.

Travis Deon Coleman, 38 of Davenport, pleaded guilty to eluding, OWI-1st offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. The Iowa State Patrol says Coleman led troopers on a high-speed chase on January 27 before he tried to take the Eisenhower exit to Mason City, went through the top of the overpass, and hit the gate used to close the interstate. The State Patrol says a trooper still had to ram Coleman’s vehicle to stop him after that.

He’s now been given five years in prison for eluding, and 30 days jail for the drunk driving and drug possession counts. Coleman must also pay $2,000 in fines.

