Man goes on vandalism spree with sledgehammer

MASON CITY, Iowa - A vandal leaves a trail of broken glass during a window smashing spree on Sunday morning.

Surveillance video caught the vandal using a sledgehammer to attack the windshields of pickup trucks at Mason City Auto Sales. Four vehicles at the dealership were damaged.

The path of destruction didn't end there. The vandal also damaged vehicles at Johnson's Auto and smashed the window at a nearby Casey's General Store.

DaLayne Germundson, owner of Mason City Auto Sales, says he thinks crime is going up in the area where his dealership is located.

"I think everyone knows it anyway. I mean, the north end is the north end and it's getting worse and it ain't like it used to be," said Germundson.

According to the Mason City Police Department, they are building a case against the individual and expect to make an arrest soon. Police say they could charge the man with a felony, because of the high dollar amount of the damage caused.