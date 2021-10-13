Man gets yearly jail sentence for fatal Mower County collision

AUSTIN, Minn. – A deadly 2019 collision will see a man spending some time in jail for the next four years.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 33 of Lansing, has been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service for pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide. In addition, court records say Stewart will have to serve 90 days in jail in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. That jail sentence may be served on a work-release basis.

Stewart was convicted of crashing into the vehicle driven by William Regner, 89 of Austin, on May 9, 2019. The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 28. Regner was dead at the scene of the crash when law enforcement arrived. Investigators say marijuana was found in Stewart’s vehicle and a test of Stewart’s blood found amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC.

Court documents state Stewart’s jail time will begin each year on the anniversary of the Regner’s death.