Man gets up to 30 years in prison for Winneshiek County thefts

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of multiple crimes in two northeast Iowa counties is sentenced in one of them.

Mark Leonard Schroeder, 44 of Decorah, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County District Court to two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft, and two counts of third degree burglary.

Law enforcement says Schroeder burglarized an occupied structure on September 22, 2020, and stole an ATV. Officer say they then caught Schroeder on September 25, 2020, with the following stolen property in his possession:

A loader grapple bucket worth over $10,000 stolen from New Hampton Auto Body.

A pickup truck worth over $1,500 stolen from Austin, Minnesota.

A John Deere lawn mower worth over $1,500 stolen from Winnebago County.

Assorted Stihl tools and products worth over $1,500 stolen from Floyd County.

A motor vehicle worth over $10,000.

Schroeder has been given consecutive sentences totaling up to 30 years in state prison, with a minimum sentence of up to six years. He has also been ordered to pay $3,451.25 in restitution.

Schroeder is still facing charges of second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and attempted third-degree burglary in Fayette County. Authorities say he illegally entered a West Union garage on September 11, 2020, then was caught on video the same day attempted a second burglary nearby. Schroeder is also accused of leading law enforcement on a chase reaching 25 miles per hour over the speed limit while riding a stolen motorcycle in West Union.