Man gets state prison for Rochester meth bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County drug bust is sending one man to prison while another awaits a federal trial.

Michael Jay Kochen, 38 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday in Olmsted County District Court to one counts of 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced to nine years behind bars with credit for 293 days already served.

Kochen and Patrick Lloyd Henry of Rochester were both arrested on March 12 after a traffic stop in the 700 block of 13th Avenue NE in Rochester. Police say 186 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun was found in Henry’s possession.

Henry pleaded not guilty to several state charges but they were then dismissed to allow for his prosecution in federal court for possession of a firearm as a career criminal. He has previous convictions for domestic assault, 1st degree drug sales, 3rd degree drug sales, and was on probation when he was arrested after the traffic stop.

Henry has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on January 27, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.