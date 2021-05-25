Man gets probation for violence involving a vehicle and a knife in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Driving into a pedestrian and pulling a knife on someone means probation for a Twin Cities-area man.

Carson Zavala, 21 of Burnsville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to failing to stop in a traffic collision causing injury and fifth-degree assault.

Zavala was first arrested on January 26 after Rochester police say he ran into a 58-year-old Mantorville woman who was using the crosswalk at the intersection of E. Center Street and Civic Center Drive. Police say Zavala drove away and was caught near 6th Avenue SE and 16th Street SW.

Zavala was arrested again on February 22 after Rochester police say he pulled a knife on an employee at the warming center. The victim ran into the woman’s shower to escape and investigators say Zavala used a fire extinguisher to try and force his way into the room.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court to two years of supervised probation. Zavala must also pay a $300 fine and either do 90 hours of community work service or pay another $900 fine.