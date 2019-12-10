Clear

Man gets probation for cross-border chase that ended in gunfire

Arrested after being fired on by a Freeborn County deputy.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A high-speed pursuit from southern Minnesota into North Iowa results in probation for a Twin Cities man.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30 of St. Paul, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation. He was arrested on September 25 after a chase with authorities from Freeborn County into Worth County. Law enforcement says Amabile reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, hit an Albert Lea squad car, displayed a handgun, and tried to carjack another vehicle on Highway 105.

Amabile finally gave up after a Freeborn County deputy fired three shots through his patrol windshield at him.

Amabile eventually pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree theft.

