Man gets probation for cross-border chase that ended in gunfire

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A high-speed pursuit from southern Minnesota into North Iowa results in probation for a Twin Cities man.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30 of St. Paul, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation. He was arrested on September 25 after a chase with authorities from Freeborn County into Worth County. Law enforcement says Amabile reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, hit an Albert Lea squad car, displayed a handgun, and tried to carjack another vehicle on Highway 105.

Amabile finally gave up after a Freeborn County deputy fired three shots through his patrol windshield at him.

Amabile eventually pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree theft.