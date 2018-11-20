Man gets probation for North Iowa chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase is changing his plea.

Phillip Franklin Abbott, 58 of Forest City, is charged with eluding for an August 28 incident wre the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Abbott refused to pull over for a deputy, leading to a pursuit where Abbott nearly crashed into another deputy and his vehicle.

Abbott is now pleading guilty to eluding and has been sentenced to seven days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation.