Man gets probation for Mower County meth dealing

AUSTIN, Minn. – Only half of a Mower County meth-dealing duo winds up in prison.

Cristian Andres Wilborn, 20 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 25 years of supervised probation, a $3,000 fine, and 40 hours of community service.

Wilborn and Patricia Boonreuang were accused of selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017. Both pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug sales.

Boonreuang was previously sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 305 days already served.