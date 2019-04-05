Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man gets probation for Mower County meth dealing

Cristian Wilborn (left) and Patricia Boonreuang. Cristian Wilborn (left) and Patricia Boonreuang.

Female partner was sent to prison.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Only half of a Mower County meth-dealing duo winds up in prison.

Cristian Andres Wilborn, 20 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to 25 years of supervised probation, a $3,000 fine, and 40 hours of community service.

Wilborn and Patricia Boonreuang were accused of selling 28.177 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017. Both pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug sales.

Boonreuang was previously sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 305 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Image

Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

Image

Albert Lea falls in season opener to Faribault

Image

Mason City soccer defeats Webster City

Image

Construction kick-off

Image

Nobody is above the law

Image

An active shooter situation can happen practically anywhere

Community Events