AUSTIN, Minn. – Attacking his girlfriend’s roommate is sending a man to prison.
Tyjuan Lavelle Williams, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years, one month, and one day behind bars, with credit for 238 days already served. He received four years and one month for pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one year and a day for a guilty plea to domestic assault. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Authorities say Williams went to his girlfriend’s apartment on October 25, 2018, and wound up punching her roommate several times and holding a knife to her left side. Charges were filed against him in December 2018.
Related Content
- Man gets prison sentence for assaulting a woman in Mower County
- Prison sentence for Mower County abduction
- Prison sentence for Mower County drug death
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Man going to prison for threatening a Mower County woman
- Texas man sentenced for Mower County theft
- Sentence overturned in Mower County probation officer assault
- Rural Mower County burglary going to prison
- Dodge County man sentenced for Mower County threats
- Second sentence in Mower County drug bust
Scroll for more content...