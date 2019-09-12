Man gets prison sentence for assaulting a woman in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Attacking his girlfriend’s roommate is sending a man to prison.

Tyjuan Lavelle Williams, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to five years, one month, and one day behind bars, with credit for 238 days already served. He received four years and one month for pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one year and a day for a guilty plea to domestic assault. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Authorities say Williams went to his girlfriend’s apartment on October 25, 2018, and wound up punching her roommate several times and holding a knife to her left side. Charges were filed against him in December 2018.