OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who stabbed his wife at St. Marys Hospital has been convicted of first-degree assault while charges of attempted murder were dismissed.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59 of Rochester, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for the stabbing that occurred in the employee cafeteria of St. Marys in May of 2019.

Police say Nasona slashed at someone who tried to stop his attack and Nasona was eventually subdued by a Mayo Clinic security officer and another man in the cafeteria.