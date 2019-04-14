Man gets five years for Forest City burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is going to prison for a foiled burglary.

Ryan Sergei Marek, 27 of Forest City, was arrested in October 2018 after Forest City police say he illegally entered a home in the 200 block of North Clark Street and got chased out by a person inside.

Marek pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.