Man gets five years for Forest City burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is going to prison for a foiled burglary.
Ryan Sergei Marek, 27 of Forest City, was arrested in October 2018 after Forest City police say he illegally entered a home in the 200 block of North Clark Street and got chased out by a person inside.
Marek pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.
