Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man gets five years for Forest City burglary

Ryan Marek Ryan Marek

Police say he was chased out of the home by someone inside.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is going to prison for a foiled burglary.

Ryan Sergei Marek, 27 of Forest City, was arrested in October 2018 after Forest City police say he illegally entered a home in the 200 block of North Clark Street and got chased out by a person inside.

Marek pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years behind bars, with credit for time served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Image

Church rallies together to cover roof

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Community Events