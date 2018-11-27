Man gets deferred judgment for 13 pounds of marijuana

GARNER, Iowa – Law enforcement says he was caught with 13 pounds of marijuana. He’s now pleaded guilty and getting a deferred judgment.

Cory Allen Duryee, 29 of Garner, was arrested after an April 17 search of a Garner home turned up 13 pounds of pot and one pound of marijuana wax.

Duryee eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Duryee was also granted a deferred judgment, which means these convictions will be wiped from his record if he satisfies all the terms of his probation.