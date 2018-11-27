Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man gets deferred judgment for 13 pounds of marijuana

Cory Duryee Cory Duryee

Convictions will be removed from his record is he successfully completes his probation.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Law enforcement says he was caught with 13 pounds of marijuana. He’s now pleaded guilty and getting a deferred judgment.

Cory Allen Duryee, 29 of Garner, was arrested after an April 17 search of a Garner home turned up 13 pounds of pot and one pound of marijuana wax.

Duryee eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Duryee was also granted a deferred judgment, which means these convictions will be wiped from his record if he satisfies all the terms of his probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Image

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Image

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Image

Meth use in Iowa

Image

Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Community Events