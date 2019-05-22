Clear

Iowa man gets 75 years for violent robbery, sex assault

An Iowa City man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a violent home invasion has been given 75 years in prison.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 8:09 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a violent home invasion has been given 75 years in prison.

A judge imposed the sentences last week on 26-year-old Sullivan Smith-Berry. He'd been convicted in March of burglary, three counts of robbery and one of sexual abuse. He and 30-year-old Earl Riley Jr. are accused of breaking into an Iowa City apartment on Nov. 3, 2017, and beating two men. Police say Smith-Berry dragged a sister of one of the men into a bedroom and assaulted her.

Riley has pleaded not guilty to the same charges and is scheduled to begin trial on July 16.

