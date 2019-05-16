Clear

Man gets 25 years for NE Iowa crash death of baby

A man has been given 25 years in prison for being intoxicated when his pickup truck struck a minivan in Waterloo, killing a baby inside.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 10:42 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given 25 years in prison for being intoxicated when his pickup truck struck a minivan in Waterloo, killing a baby inside.

Black Hawk County District Court records say 37-year-old Derrick Johnson was sentenced Monday. He'd been found guilty of vehicular homicide while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay restitution of $150,000.

Authorities say Johnson was involved in an Aug. 2, 2017, collision that killed 7-month-old Liam Mwanje, who was inside the minivan when it overturned. Other children in the minivan were injured.

Police say Johnson was speeding, failed to halt at a stop sign and was distracted and looking in his rearview mirror. Police also estimated that Johnson's blood alcohol level was as high as 1½ times the legal limit at the time of the collision and say he had cocaine in his system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events