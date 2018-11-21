Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man found with nearly a pound of marijuana pleads guilty

Arrested after Mitchell County traffic stop.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man changes his plea in a North Iowa drug case.

James Earl Ogden, 37 of Blooming Prairie, is now pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities say he was arrested after an April 28 traffic stop on Highway 218 in Mitchell County where law enforcement found nearly a pound of marijuana, prescription pills, and more than $5,000 in cash.

A sentencing date for Ogden is set for January 29, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Library repair update

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Chabad Lubavitch helps one man gives back to Rochester shelters

Image

How do you cook your stuffing? Inside or outside the turkey?

Image

Rochester man gives back to homeless shelters that helped him

Image

Extra DWI enforcement starts today

Image

Cutting holiday travel cost

Image

Coping with grief during holidays

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Community Events