Man found with nearly a pound of marijuana pleads guilty

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man changes his plea in a North Iowa drug case.

James Earl Ogden, 37 of Blooming Prairie, is now pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities say he was arrested after an April 28 traffic stop on Highway 218 in Mitchell County where law enforcement found nearly a pound of marijuana, prescription pills, and more than $5,000 in cash.

A sentencing date for Ogden is set for January 29, 2019.