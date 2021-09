MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man caught with meth and over $100,000 in cash is sentenced.

Adam Edward Heldreth, 36 of Owatonna, has pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop in Kasson on January 17. Authorities say he was a passenger in a vehicle where roughly 40 grams of meth and $110,480 in cash was found.

Heldreth has been sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation. He has also been ordered to complete drug treatment.