HAMPTON, Iowa – The former manager of a Franklin County convenience store has been found not guilty of embezzling.

Ronald Scott Nichols, 38 and now living in Waterloo, was charged with 2nd degree theft and accused of stealing $2,614.03 when he failed to deposit the day’s proceeds from the Git-N-Go in Hampton on November 22 and December 5 in 2019.

Nichols pleaded not guilty and after a one-day trial where the jury deliberated for just 21 minutes, he was acquitted.