Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man found not guilty of assaulting Olmsted County law enforcement

Robert Chappuis
Robert Chappuis

Acquitted on most charges due to mental illness.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 9:23 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested at gunpoint has been acquitted of most charges due to mental illness.

Robert Michael Chappuis, 33 of Minneapolis and formerly of Hayfield, was arrested on May 31, 2018, and accused of 3rd degree assault, two counts of 4th degree assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a peace officer, two counts of DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says a field sobriety test was being conducted on Chappuis when he ran away, knocking down and injuring a deputy and giving a Rochester police officer a cut that took four stitches to close. Chappuis was then caught after a two-block foot chase.

He entered not guilty pleas in October 2018 but an ordered was issued in March 2019 to evaluate Chappuis’ mental competency. The results of that evaluation were submitted to the judge in August and Chappuis has now been found not guilty of the 3rd degree assault charge and acquitted of the rest by reason of mental illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean 11/16 forecast

Image

Blooming Prairie football advances to Prep Bowl Final with dominant win

Image

Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

Image

RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

Image

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby signs letter of intent to UNC

Image

A special hunt

Image

Bellringing starts in Mason City

Image

Mourning another school shooting

Image

Dreams do come true

Image

West Hancock advances, St. Ansgar falls in state semifinals

Community Events