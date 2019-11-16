Man found not guilty of assaulting Olmsted County law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested at gunpoint has been acquitted of most charges due to mental illness.

Robert Michael Chappuis, 33 of Minneapolis and formerly of Hayfield, was arrested on May 31, 2018, and accused of 3rd degree assault, two counts of 4th degree assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing a peace officer, two counts of DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says a field sobriety test was being conducted on Chappuis when he ran away, knocking down and injuring a deputy and giving a Rochester police officer a cut that took four stitches to close. Chappuis was then caught after a two-block foot chase.

He entered not guilty pleas in October 2018 but an ordered was issued in March 2019 to evaluate Chappuis’ mental competency. The results of that evaluation were submitted to the judge in August and Chappuis has now been found not guilty of the 3rd degree assault charge and acquitted of the rest by reason of mental illness.