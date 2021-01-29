Man found lying on street in Olmsted Co. with serious head injury

DOVER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to figure out how a 36-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after he was found lying in a street.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found at 9:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Main St.

He was lying in the street, was not responsive and was bleeding from both ears.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital and rushed into emergency surgery for a serious head injury.

Deputies are investigating the incident due to another person possibly being involved.