Man found intoxicated with knife in Rochester stairwell facing multiple charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Responding to a call for an intoxicated man in a stairwell resulted in a wanted man being taken into custody.

Police said 45-year-old Mark Heath, who is homeless, was found passed out with a knife sticking out of his pocket in a stairwell Monday night at 1143 1st St. NW.

When Heath woke up, he allegedly gave authorities a fake name and stated he lives at an apartment in the building that does not exist.

Heath had a warrant out of Winona County for domestic strangulation and one out of Wabasha County for probation violation.

Heath also tried to run from authorities while handcuffed but was quickly apprehended. Heath was found to be in possession of several packages of methamphetamine, 19 pills and a small amount of marijuana.

He is facing charges for third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing an officer on foot and obstructing the legal process.