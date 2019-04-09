Man found in trunk is pleading not guilty to burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found hiding in the truck of a car is pleading not guilty to multiple burglary charges.

Michael Benjamin Price, 30 of Winona, is accused of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. No trial date has been set.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Price was clocked going 82 in a 55 mile per hour zone, eventually escaping on foot after driving across a bean field. After that chase, the Sheriff’s Office says Price stole a vehicle out of a garage in the 12000 block of Power Dam Road NW. The car was recovered in Wabasha County.

Price was later found in the trunk of a car and arrested.