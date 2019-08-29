Clear

Man found in stairwell sentenced for drugs

Mark Heath Mark Heath

Police say he gave a fake name to officers.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found passed out in a stairwell is sentenced to time served.

Mark Anthony Heath, 46 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession. Charges of fleeing a peace officer and giving a false name to a peace officer were dismissed.

Rochester police say Heath is homeless and was found unconscious with a knife sticking out of his pocket on February 4 in a stairwell in the 1100 block of 1st Street NW. When Heather woke up, officers say he gave a fake name and said he lived in an apartment that does not exist.

Police say Heath tried to run away but was quickly caught and several packages of methamphetamine, 19 pills, and a small amount of marijuana were found on him.

Heath was sentenced Thursday to 91 days in jail but given credit for 91 days already served.

