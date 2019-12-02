Man found in car trunk pleads guilty to felony burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities found in him in the trunk of a car. Now he’s pleading guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Michael Benjamin Price, 31 of Byron, was arrested in January and accused of multiple burglaries. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Price was first seen speeding, then left his vehicle and escaped on foot across a bean field. Investigators say Price then stole another vehicle, which was later recovered in Wabasha County.

Law enforcement finally caught Price hiding in the trunk of a car.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2020. Counts of 2nd and 3rd degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.