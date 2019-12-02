Clear

Man found in car trunk pleads guilty to felony burglary

Michael Price
Michael Price

Arrested after January chase in Olmsted County.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities found in him in the trunk of a car. Now he’s pleading guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Michael Benjamin Price, 31 of Byron, was arrested in January and accused of multiple burglaries. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Price was first seen speeding, then left his vehicle and escaped on foot across a bean field. Investigators say Price then stole another vehicle, which was later recovered in Wabasha County.

Law enforcement finally caught Price hiding in the trunk of a car.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2020. Counts of 2nd and 3rd degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Needing a co-signer

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Community Events