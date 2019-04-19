NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A jury has found a Worth County man guilty of attempted murder.
Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., 32 of Northwood, was arrested for stabbing and slashing Andrew Nodtvedt of Manly on June 2, 2018. Authorities said Trotter chased Nodtvedt into a Northwood apartment and stabbed him.
Nodtvedt was treated and released from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after the attack.
Trotter pleaded not guilty in July 2018. The start of his trial was pushed back twice as Trotter challenged the racial makeup of his jury pool. The trial was eventually moved to Bremer County and began Monday.
The jury started its deliberations Friday and quickly returned verdicts finding Trotter guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass. No sentencing date is listed in online court records.
Related Content
- Man found guilty of attempted murder for Northwood stabbing
- Northwood man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Update: Man wanted in Northwood stabbing facing attempted murder charge, race played a role in crime, authorities say
- Eastern Iowa man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
- Austin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
- Northwood man pleads not guilty to Freeborn County assault
- Northwood man pleads guilty to Cerro Gordo Co. drug crime
- Northwood man pleads not guilty to Mason City meth crime
- Northwood still a 'quiet, little town' despite weekend stabbing