Man found guilty of attempted murder for Northwood stabbing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A jury has found a Worth County man guilty of attempted murder.

Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., 32 of Northwood, was arrested for stabbing and slashing Andrew Nodtvedt of Manly on June 2, 2018. Authorities said Trotter chased Nodtvedt into a Northwood apartment and stabbed him.

Nodtvedt was treated and released from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after the attack.

Trotter pleaded not guilty in July 2018. The start of his trial was pushed back twice as Trotter challenged the racial makeup of his jury pool. The trial was eventually moved to Bremer County and began Monday.

The jury started its deliberations Friday and quickly returned verdicts finding Trotter guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass. No sentencing date is listed in online court records.