Man found fatally shot in vehicle in St. Paul is city's 30th homicide of 2019

The number of shooting deaths in the city and the frequency at which guns, have been used to kill are the highest in more than two decades.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:06 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood is the city's 30th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the neighborhood about 5 p.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports most of the homicides in St. Paul in 2019 have involved firearms. The number of shooting deaths in the city and the frequency at which guns, have been used to kill are the highest in more than two decades.

