ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood is the city's 30th homicide of the year.
Police were called to the neighborhood about 5 p.m. Sunday and found the man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports most of the homicides in St. Paul in 2019 have involved firearms. The number of shooting deaths in the city and the frequency at which guns, have been used to kill are the highest in more than two decades.
Related Content
- Man found fatally shot in vehicle in St. Paul is city's 30th homicide of 2019
- First homicide of the year in St. Paul
- April 30th local scores
- Man hit by train in St. Paul
- Riceville man arrested in St. Paul
- St. Paul man sentenced for Rochester theft
- Tax standoff in St. Paul
- Police say armed man shot and killed by officers in St. Paul
- Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
- North Iowa police chase sends St. Paul man to jail
Scroll for more content...