Man found dead in SE Minnesota river identified

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A body found Wednesday in the Root River has been identified as a 58-year-old Rushford man.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said the body of William Michel was found while no cause of death has been determined.

The Sheriff’s Office said around midnight Wednesday, a friend reported the man had gone fishing Tuesday afternoon and had not returned home. A search operation was launched and the man’s body was found around 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the Root River between Peterson and Rushford.

The Sheriff’s Office says Minnesota DNR officers in an airboat found the body a short distance downstream from the man’s floatation raft.