Man found dead in SE Minnesota grain bin

WABASHA, Minn. – A man is dead after an apparent grain bin accident in Wabasha County.

Police were called to Gerken’s Feed and Grain in Wabasha just before 7 pm Monday about a man gone missing in a grain bin. Police from Wabasha and Zumbro Falls joined with fire departments from Wabasha, Zumbro Falls, Kellogg, and Lake City to cut open the bin.

John Evers, 67 of Wabasha, was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. Evers was an employee of Gerken’s Feed and Grain.

An investigation into this death is underway.