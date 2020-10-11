Man fined for multi-vehicle collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal means no jail time for a man responsible for a four-vehicle crash in Rochester.

Jeremy John Thorn, 44 of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DWI for the collision on May 9. Police say Thorn was driving south on Highway 63 at a high rate of speed when he hit another vehicle in the 3700 block, causing it to flip and starting a multi-vehicle collision.

As part of his plea deal, charges of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.

Thorn has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 fine.