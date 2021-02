Man finally sentenced for Worth County car chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A plea deal results in a jail sentence for a Lake Mills man.

Jason Charles Jensen, 51, was arrested on December 12, 2019, after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said he sped away from an attempted traffic stop for an expired registration. Deputies say Jensen had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle after he was caught.

Jensen was charged with eluding and driving while barred and pleaded guilty to the latter offense.

He’s been given seven days in jail, with credit for time served.