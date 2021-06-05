Man finally sentenced for Rochester crash that nearly killed a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is finally sentenced for a 2019 traffic accident that nearly killed a 3-year-old girl.

Joshua Jacobson, 40 of Dexter, has been ordered to spend four years and three months in prison, with credit for 38 days already served. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation for the collision on November 4, 2019.

Authorities say Jacobson was driving under the influence when he blew through the intersection on 70th Avenue and 85th Street NE and struck another vehicle. A three-year-old female passenger in that vehicle had to be revived with CPR.

Law enforcement says Jacobson was originally to be sentenced on December 31, 2020, but fled and was only recaptured on May 20 in Ramsey County.