Man finally sentenced for 2016 drug deal gone bad

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after his involvement with a drug deal that turned into a robbery, a Blaine man is finally sentenced.

Kyle Moses Cappard, 21, pleaded guilty in February to theft of a motor vehicle and 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested in early December 2016 after a woman accused Cappard, who was then 19, and another teenager of robbing her after she tried to sell them marijuana.

Cappard pleaded not guilty in June 2017 but the case kept getting delayed because Cappard failed to show up for court.

On Monday, Cappard was ordered to spend one year and three months in prison, with credit for 362 days already served.