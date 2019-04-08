Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man finally sentenced for 2016 drug deal gone bad

Kyle Cappard Kyle Cappard

Woman says she was robbed when she tried to sell him marijuana.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after his involvement with a drug deal that turned into a robbery, a Blaine man is finally sentenced.

Kyle Moses Cappard, 21, pleaded guilty in February to theft of a motor vehicle and 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested in early December 2016 after a woman accused Cappard, who was then 19, and another teenager of robbing her after she tried to sell them marijuana.

Cappard pleaded not guilty in June 2017 but the case kept getting delayed because Cappard failed to show up for court.

On Monday, Cappard was ordered to spend one year and three months in prison, with credit for 362 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events