Man finally arrested two years after Charles City attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two years after it happened, the second person charged in a violent parking lot attack has finally been caught.

Tristan M. Walker, 40 of Charles City, was arrested Tuesday in Cook County, Illinois, and shipped back to Floyd County. Walker is charged with 1st degree burglary, going armed with intent, willful injury, and false imprisonment for an incident in Charles City on August 11, 2018.



Authorities say Walker and Tasiana Lashae Stephens, 32 of Charles City, assaulted a woman in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Street. Stephens was accused of punching the victim and bringing a handgun from her apartment to Walker. Stephens pleaded guilty to willfully injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced in May 2019 to five years in prison.

Walker is accused of hitting the victim multiple times in the head, giving her a concussion, and pointing a gun at her. Authorities say Walker also took the victim prisoner in a car and drove around, refusing to slow down or let her out.

Walker has been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $36,000 cash bond.