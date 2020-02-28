Clear

Man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Minnesota

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Lakeville in a confrontation with Dakota County sheriff's deputies.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The sheriff's office said the deputies were serving an emergency order for protection that called for the man to be removed from the home when he opened fire. One deputy returned fire, killing the man, the office said in a statement.

The man was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer, the statement said.

