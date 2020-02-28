A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Lakeville in a confrontation with Dakota County sheriff's deputies.
The sheriff's office said the deputies were serving an emergency order for protection that called for the man to be removed from the home when he opened fire. One deputy returned fire, killing the man, the office said in a statement.
The man was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer, the statement said.
Related Content
- Man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Minnesota
- Minnesota sheriff's deputy indicted for manslaughter in fatal shooting
- Deputy injured after responding to fatal southern Minnesota crash
- Off-duty Minnesota firefighter fatally shot in his home
- Minnesota sheriff's deputy charged with child sex crimes
- Northern Minnesota man sentenced for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy
- Minnesota man sentenced for shooting deputy with bow
- Man arrested in compound-bow shooting of Minnesota deputy
- Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash
- Minnesota man arrested in fatal Seattle area shooting
Scroll for more content...