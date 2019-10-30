Clear
Man falls from upper deck onto fans below at Iowa State stadium

Iowa State plays Oklahoma State at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Oct 30, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State officials say they're still investigating the fall of a man onto other football fans below at Jack Trice Stadium.

The university says the fan tumbled from the second level on the stadium's east side during the first half Saturday of the game against Oklahoma State, which the Cowboys won, 34-27.

The university says medical professionals soon responded and provided treatment for the fans. A university spokeswoman, Angie Hunt, said Wednesday that she couldn't yet clarify how many people were injured, how many were taken to hospitals or say whether the fan who fell remained hospitalized. She also says the ongoing investigation prevents her from providing more details, including any names.

Maury Ruble, of Ogden, told The Des Moines Register that he was sitting behind the man who fell. Ruble says he looked left at his wife and son for a moment after the man stood up. Ruble says that when he looked back the man had already fallen.

