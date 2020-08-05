Clear

Man facing trial for burglaries in Bremer and Butler counties

Dylan Jones
Dylan Jones

Accused of breaking into two co-ops.

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – A man facing burglary charges in two northeast Iowa counties is pleading not guilty.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23 of Charles City, is charged with 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary in Bremer County and two counts of 3rd degree burglary in Butler County.

Law enforcement says Jones forced his way inside the Farmers Win Co-op in Waverly on May 23 and stole a safe containing $2,858.01 in cash and checks. Court documents state the money was found in Jones’ possession and he dumped the safe into the Cedar River.

Jones is also accused of breaking into the Farmers Co-op in Shell Rock on May 25. Investigators say a search of his home found burglars tools, stolen checks, and stolen cash.

Jones’ Bremer County trial is set to begin on October 8. His trial is Butler County is scheduled to start on October 29.

