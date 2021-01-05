Man facing many charges in Freeborn County connected to stolen vehicle before a pursuit

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing multiple charges after a chase throughout Freeborn County last week while he was in a stolen vehicle.

Bradley Caswell is facing charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, damage to property, drug crime and other traffic violations in relation to a pursuit Dec. 31.

Caswell was spotted by officers in a stolen before he fled and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour on Broadway Ave.

The pursuit continued to the city of Glenville then back northbound on US Highway 65 before it crashed into a railing that leads to Broadway Park.

The driver then ran through the park and onto the frozen lake before he was taken into custody, according to court documents.

Pipes in the vehicle tested positive for methamphetamine.