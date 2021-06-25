Physical altercation leads to man facing manslaughter charge in Kossuth County death

SWEA CITY, Iowa - A 51-year-old northern Iowa man is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge in the April death of a 41-year-old.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Laverty, 51, is being charged with manslaughter in the death of Casey Tobin, of Swea City.

Authorities said that on April 3, a person was found unconscious on the corner of Howard St. and 3rd Ave. E. in Swea City.

There was a physical altercation between the two men, which resulted in the death of Tobin.

Court documents state Tobin punched the defendant first before Laverty responded by punching him in the face. That's when Tobin fell backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony.