Man facing felony theft charge for allegedly stealing phone from counter of Clear Lake bar

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing an iPhone valued at more than $1,000 off the counter of a bar.

Benjamin Tiernan, 26, was arrested Friday in relation to an alleged theft on April 16. He’s been charged with second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Authorities said Tiernan stole the phone, valued at $1,114.98, off the counter at Rookie’s

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.