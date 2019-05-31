Man facing felony theft charge for allegedly stealing phone from counter of Clear Lake bar

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing an iPhone valued at more than $1,000 off the counter of a bar.
Benjamin Tiernan, 26, was arrested Friday in relation to an alleged theft on April 16. He’s been charged with second-degree theft and criminal mischief.
Authorities said Tiernan stole the phone, valued at $1,114.98, off the counter at Rookie’s
He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.
