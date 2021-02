MASON CITY, Iowa - A 22-year-old man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a van.

Logan Conway was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly found a running van parked in the 300 block of S. Madison Ave.

The vehicle was unlocked and Conway was found a few hours later driving it in the 1400 block of S. Pierce Ave.

According to court documents, he said he planned on keeping it and living in it until he found a job.