Man facing felony charge for alleged Winnebago County stabbing

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man has been charged with willful injury - causing serious injury for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck with the blade of a pocket knife.
Joe Garcia, 31, of Wells, Minnesota, was arrested following the alleged incident April 30.
Authorities say the victim was trying to get the defendant to leave her residence when Garcia allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat with his left hand and stabbed her in the neck.
The victim was treated for her would by Buffalo Center EMS.
