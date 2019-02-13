Clear
Man facing charges around north Iowa now accused of Worth County robbery

Jonathan Martin

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a robbery on the 100 block of W. Main St. in Fertile at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:49 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 7:50 AM

FERTILE, Iowa - A man already accused of a number of crimes throughout northern and northeast Iowa is now accused of robbing a location in Fertile.
Jonathan Martin, of Waterloo, was charged this week in Worth County with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, a felon in possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal mischief dating back to a Nov. 23 incident.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a robbery on the 100 block of W. Main St. in Fertile at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 23.
A deputy arrived to find the glass broken out of the front door, and the owners of the property were present at the time of the break-in.
Martin is already in custody and is awaiting transport to Worth County on these charges.
Martin has already been charged with the following crimes around the area: The Ventura Mart burglary, Martin is also charged with 3rd degree burglary and three counts of attempted burglary in Butler County. He’s also facing charges of 3rd degree burglary and attempted 3rd degree burglary for three incidents on December 16 where someone broke into the Town Mart in Rudd and tried to break into the Yesway in Rockford and Dugan’s Restaurant in Floyd. He's also accused of burglaries in Ionia and Lawler.

